WATCH | Trevor Noah's new Netflix show to tackle racism & other issues

There's just no stopping Trevor Noah, is there?

While the rest of the world is struggling to beat the end-of-year slump, Trevor seems to still be sprinting.

On Monday afternoon the SA-born comedian revealed that fans can look forward to his latest Netflix special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia which will air on November 20.

According to Netflix the show will tackle issues such as racism, immigration, camping and more.

Trevor announced the release date in the cutest way with some help from a little man dressed in a chicken suit.