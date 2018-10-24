TshisaLIVE

An 'icon gone too soon' - Mzansi mourns for HHP

24 October 2018 - 15:15 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP died on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

As news of the death of rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo spread on Wednesday afternoon, his fans and friends took to social media to pay tribute to him.  

The Music and Lights hitmaker's publicist and wife, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE from the scene.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.  

Details of the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy. 

HHP had in the past opened up about suffering from depression. 

TshisaLIVE
Those close to the star flooded Twitter with messages of condolences. 

AKA said that another HHP's death marked another  "icon gone too soon".

HHP's protégé, Cassper Nyovest, shared his disbelief  and heartbreak over the news.

Fellow rapper Rouge described 2018 as the darkest year for the hip-hop industry.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
