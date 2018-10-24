An 'icon gone too soon' - Mzansi mourns for HHP
As news of the death of rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo spread on Wednesday afternoon, his fans and friends took to social media to pay tribute to him.
The Music and Lights hitmaker's publicist and wife, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE from the scene.
"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.
Details of the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy.
HHP had in the past opened up about suffering from depression.
Those close to the star flooded Twitter with messages of condolences.
AKA said that another HHP's death marked another "icon gone too soon".
Just heard the most terrible news ... another icon gone too soon. 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018
HHP's protégé, Cassper Nyovest, shared his disbelief and heartbreak over the news.
Fellow rapper Rouge described 2018 as the darkest year for the hip-hop industry.
This has been the SADDEST year for HIPHOP... LIKE HHP... R. I. P— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) October 24, 2018
Prayer up for HHP, his family and Lerato #RIPHHP— LearnedFriend🐝Hive (@cutOutRecruiter) October 24, 2018