TshisaLIVE

Hip-hop star HHP has died

24 October 2018 - 14:31 By Jessica Levitt and Karishma Thakurdin
HHP has died.
HHP has died.
Image: Instagram/ HHP

Hip-hop star HHP has died, his wife confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

Lerato Sengadi, his publicist wife, spoke from the scene.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.  

Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy. 

Jabulani Tsambo‚ who was popularly known as HHP‚ had in the past opened up about suffering from depression. 

Two years ago, SowetanLIVE reported that he had admitted to attempting suicide three times in 2015 and that he had visited an online suicide website in an attempt to help him get information on how to end his life.

Those close to the star, including AKA, flooded Twitter with messages of condolences on Wednesday. 

MORE

HHP poured his heart out about missing Flabba in last Instagram post

Mzansi is still shocked at the news that HHP has died.
TshisaLIVE
55 minutes ago

An 'icon gone too soon' - Mzansi mourns for HHP

An outpouring of tributes have filled social media since HHP's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

HHP: It’s so hard to watch injustice done to you

HHP has vented his frustration at the industry.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute

Emtee returns to stage and AKA has Zone 6 screaming for more
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

"He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Unathi shows off her banging bikini body in Zanzibar TshisaLIVE
  2. Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It was traumatic,' Tumi Masemola opens up about split with Mandla N TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed TshisaLIVE
  5. Skinny Sbu’s mom gave him a talking to after 'arrogant' TV interview TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X