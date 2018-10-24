Hip-hop star HHP has died, his wife confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

Lerato Sengadi, his publicist wife, spoke from the scene.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.

Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy.

Jabulani Tsambo‚ who was popularly known as HHP‚ had in the past opened up about suffering from depression.

Two years ago, SowetanLIVE reported that he had admitted to attempting suicide three times in 2015 and that he had visited an online suicide website in an attempt to help him get information on how to end his life.

Those close to the star, including AKA, flooded Twitter with messages of condolences on Wednesday.