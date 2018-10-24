TshisaLIVE

Diamond is back on The Queen & the streets can't deal

24 October 2018 - 11:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Zolisa Xaluva plays the role of Diamond on 'The Queen'.
Image: Supplied/ Zolisa Xaluva

Get out the anxiety tablets, Diamond is back on The Queen and we are already anticipating drama.

The thug, played by actor Zolisa Xaluva made a surprise return to the show this week and has teamed up with Kamina.

Kagiso tried to call and warn her but sis and Diamond are in the same WhatsApp group.

In fact, sis is mad with the whole Khoza family and is tired of them "treating people like puppets."

The pair are plotting some hectic things to destroy the family but the Khoza's have got wind of Diamond's return and are preparing to fight back.

Fans of the show saw trouble brewing and made their frustration felt.

Others were gatvol of Diamond always coming back like some people in cabinet and took to social media to make their feelings known through memes and hilarious comments.

