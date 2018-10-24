DJ T Deep on drawing the line between his stage persona & real life

While being a DJ is attached to several stereotypes, Metro FM DJ and house artist T Deep had to draw the lines clearly for people to know that he's on a different level.

For T Deep, it quickly became very important for him to express that Tebogo Sibeko and his music alter-ego T Deep are not the same person.

T Deep said the only thing they have in common is that they would never compromise on things that kept Tebogo's family happy and their love for music.

"Tebogo and T Deep are two totally different people. Tebogo is a father and a husband, first and foremost. T Deep is an artist and the two are totally different entities. What I realised is the two had to be separated because I realise that one tends to steal from the other, in terms of time and attention among other things," Tebogo told TshisaLIVE.

The artist said he wasn't interested in fitting into an already made image of how a house artist or DJ is "supposed to be".

Instead all he wants is to give people great music.