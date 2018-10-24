DJ T Deep on drawing the line between his stage persona & real life
While being a DJ is attached to several stereotypes, Metro FM DJ and house artist T Deep had to draw the lines clearly for people to know that he's on a different level.
For T Deep, it quickly became very important for him to express that Tebogo Sibeko and his music alter-ego T Deep are not the same person.
T Deep said the only thing they have in common is that they would never compromise on things that kept Tebogo's family happy and their love for music.
"Tebogo and T Deep are two totally different people. Tebogo is a father and a husband, first and foremost. T Deep is an artist and the two are totally different entities. What I realised is the two had to be separated because I realise that one tends to steal from the other, in terms of time and attention among other things," Tebogo told TshisaLIVE.
The artist said he wasn't interested in fitting into an already made image of how a house artist or DJ is "supposed to be".
Instead all he wants is to give people great music.
T Deep said that while his personality remained the same whether he was with his family or on stage he never wanted to use his artistry to disrespect himself or his family so he set boundaries.
"At first the lines were blurred. But as I grew, first as a human being and as a brand as well I realised that it was very important that I kept that boundary between the artist, who is more accessible to the public and Tebogo who is for the selected few. The most important factor in that decision was that I know that when I have to be there for my family I am there and when I am on stage I am fully there."
For T Deep it was important for him to stay true to himself and not allow the "freedom" that comes with the entertainment industry to change him or affect his family negatively.
He explained that he made boundaries to protect his wife and child from the unnecessary "drama" that often accompanies an artist who's in the limelight.
T Deep is all about the music and his album, The Fundamentals of House Vol. 3 has been doing exceptionally well.
His single titled Sorrows featuring Spha Mdlalose has also received much support from radio stations across the country and he said it's all because his music came from a truthful place.
"People know when the music is pure and truthful. The reaction my album has received has been mind blowing. I made this album from a very truthful place because I was so vulnerable and they have received it so amazingly. It's because of the honesty of the music."