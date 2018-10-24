Halala! Bonang to be honoured with award for philanthropy & activism

Even though it may seem as if Bonang Matheba has been living her best life, she's been hard at work behind the scenes and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

In fact, Bonang's work in philanthropy and activism has bagged her the first ever 5 For Change Maker Award.

5 For Change took to Twitter to make the announcement that their decision was based on Bonang's work at the UN, at the World Economic Forum as an advocate for women and girls and the establishment of the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund.

Bonang replied with a crying and heart emoji and a brief message.

"What an honour. Thank you."