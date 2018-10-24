TshisaLIVE

Halala! Bonang to be honoured with award for philanthropy & activism

Bonang will be the first-ever recipient of the ‘5 For Change Maker Award’

24 October 2018 - 12:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba will be honoured for her philanthropy and activism work.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Even though it may seem as if Bonang Matheba has been living her best life, she's been hard at work behind the scenes and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

In fact, Bonang's work in philanthropy and activism has bagged her the first ever 5 For Change Maker Award. 

5 For Change took to Twitter to make the announcement that their decision was based on Bonang's work at the UN, at the World Economic Forum as an advocate for women and girls and the establishment of the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund. 

Bonang replied with a crying and heart emoji and a brief message.

"What an honour. Thank you."

5 For Change is a non profit organisation, which hosts exclusive gala dinners to help beneficiaries that are making a difference in communities.

The dinner that is set to take place on October 27 is the first ever to be held in Johannesburg. 

Although B's army of fans instantly filled her TL with congratulatory messages, some people questioned whether Bonang is deserving of the honour.

However, it looks like 5 For Change had anticipated some naysayers because they were ready with a reply.  

"We are specifically honouring Ms. Matheba for her work in starting the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund - sending 10 young African women to university per year, as well as serving as an advocate for women and girls around the world including at the UN and World Economic Forum!" they said.

B's social media has since been flooded with congratulatory messages!

