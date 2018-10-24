TshisaLIVE

HHP poured his heart out about missing Flabba in last Instagram post

24 October 2018 - 15:32 By Chrizelda Kekana
HHP's death has sent shockwaves through the nation.

Just six days before his death, HHP aka Jabba opened up about how much he missed his friend and rapper Flabba, who died in 2015. 

HHP's death, which was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by his wife and publicist Lerato Sengadi on Wednesday afternoon, has sent shockwaves through the nation. 

The hip-hop veteran had taken to Instagram to commemorate Flabba on what would have been his 41st birthday. 

Flabba was stabbed to death during an altercation with his then girlfriend. 

"We miss you my G. #FlabbaReaLela. Happy Birthday Skeem," he wrote.

HHP was a close friend of Flabba's and, after his death, released a tribute song and video titled "Flabba Re a Lela".

Watch the video below.

