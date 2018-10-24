#HopeWithZola teaches that one man's trash is another man's income
On Tuesday night's episode of Hope With Zola Mzansi witnessed the great things people are doing for their families through recycling and how their lives have changed for the better.
Tweeps couldn't help but give props to the show for highlighting the win-win situation recycling is for SA.
After the show, tweeps not only knew about the advantages of recycling, they were also inspired to drop the "abantu bazothini" mentality and step into the game themselves.
The episode inspired conversations of how people can sort out their trash to help those that go around collecting bottles, paper and other things for the purpose of trading it in for cash.
Only on it's second episode, the show is already changing SA for the better.
When Twitter dubbed Zola 7 the embodiment of Thuma Mina, they were truly onto something! The memes also shared that sentiment.
