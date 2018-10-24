TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Yhu! Looks like karma is chilling in the Maputla household

24 October 2018 - 10:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mokgadi is tired of living with her mother-in-law.
Mokgadi is tired of living with her mother-in-law.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

The Maputlas are going through the most!

From Noah's thieving ways to Leeto and his wife giving each other ultimatums, and Meiki trying to force Nokgadi to move out in search of inner peace. 

In addition to all of that there's tension between Meikie and John now that Charity is in close vicinity and poor Thabo is caught in between his current girlfriend and his baby mama. 

Say what you will but it not only looks like karma's taking a break from the Seakamelas, it looks like that b**** has packed up her belongings and moved into the Maputla house.

Tweeps are convinced that the first way to get karma out is for Mokgadi and Leeto to move out. When Mokgadi lost her mind and snapped at her mother-in-law, the one thing she said that made sense for everyone was the fact that their current living arrangement is clearly dysfunctional.

Also... Mokgadi needs to find inner peace for sure. Even the memes say so!

MTV Base 2018 VJ Ntandose Mosibi's ready for eer'thang but industry 'fakes'

"Ntandose on screen is the same Ntandose off screen. Nothing is put on," the 2018 VJ winner said.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Isidingo's Lindani Nkosi on dealing with insecurities & fame

The star who plays Lincoln Sibeko says he is not about that celeb life.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ T Deep on drawing the line between his stage persona & real life

T Deep speaks about the boundaries he had to put into place to protect his family.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Mthokozisi & his fiancée Nandipha have welcomed their bundle of joy

Mthokozisi and his fiancée Nandipha Sefoloko are overjoyed by their son's birth.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Unathi shows off her banging bikini body in Zanzibar TshisaLIVE
  2. Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It was traumatic,' Tumi Masemola opens up about split with Mandla N TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed TshisaLIVE
  5. Skinny Sbu’s mom gave him a talking to after 'arrogant' TV interview TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X