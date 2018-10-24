Isibaya's Ayanda Borotho snubs big deals: No money is worth diminishing my self-worth

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho has revealed how she turned down several big money moves to maintain her self-worth during her journey of discovery.

The star shared an inspiring quote on tolerance by Jane Elliot on Tuesday which read: "The powerful tolerate, the powerless wait to be tolerated", before sharing how it had made an impact on her life.

She said the principle "discards the notion that 'umuntu ungumuntu ngabantu' and corrects it to 'umuntu uqale abe umuntu ngaye bese eba umuntu ngabantu"

Ayanda said that in her journey of self-discovery, she was learning to walk away from situations that disturbed her peace and detailed how she had got rid of a client and dropped another big-name brand client earlier this year because of the decision.

"I'm teaching myself to walk away from any setting where I feel tolerated. In April this year I 'fired' a client. I walked away from a big name brand client because I felt tolerated. And I would do it 1,000 times over. No amount of money is worth diminishing my worth or peace. I know who I am. Writing that letter to terminate my services was power to me. When you feel tolerated....walk."

She went on to preach about the power of knowing who you are and showed us all the signs on how we know we could be just "tolerated" by people.