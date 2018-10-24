TshisaLIVE

Nyaniso Dzedze on getting fit: 'No more fat belly husbands'

24 October 2018 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nyaniso Dzedze is bringing sexy back.
Image: Instagram/Nyaniso Dzedze

After just over a year of marriage Nyaniso Dzedze realised that he was falling off the fitness wagon and would soon have a pot belly. 

Nyaniso recently shared a topless picture of himself on Instagram and revealed that he hadn't done so in a while because his body wasn't in top shape. 

"Leading up to getting married I was away from gym and was eating more than my body was burning. I lost my abs and got chubby around some edges. Shortly after being a married man I decided I wouldn't be comfortable and let my body look like I didn't care about it. No more fat belly husbands, no more!" 

The hunky actor then decided to get back into gear. 

"So I ate consciously and worked out again. Im over 30 now. I can't rely on metabolism to keep me sexy. It took me 4 weeks to get here again... And it's going to get better." 

We're totally here for more of these snaps Nyaniso! 

