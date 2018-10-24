#PleaseStepIn | Is leaving your kids with their grandparents a good idea?
Popular reality show Please Step In once again sparked fierce debate on social media, after an argument between Thembi and her mother Elizabeth about who should be responsible if a child is in trouble or needs discipline.
Elizabeth wrote to the show to try get their help in mending the broken relationship between her and Thembi. Thembi has apparently been living her best life and left her kids with ugogo.
On top of that, she blamed much of her troubles on Elizabeth's behaviour while raising Thembie. While many on social media thought that Thembi had chosen men over her children.
This sparked a massive debate on social media about the impact a mother's behaviour can have on her own child's behaviour.
It also brought the topic of leaving children with grandparents and who are responsible for their behaviour.
Twitter was filled with memes weighing in on the situation.
So who must take care of her kids?! #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/VoRc6rc51n— Ntokozo 🇿🇦 (@NtokozoMdluli1) October 23, 2018
Louder, please...Louder #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/vDeXY49FKi— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) October 23, 2018
Mam Angie is really good at what she does. This was her calling.— ZenZizzle💞 (@Zenobiya) October 23, 2018
Parents are not aware of how much a broken family can affect your children. #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/vl2u9UVtP7
This mother + daughter relationship has been through alot💔— Lindy Shirries (@Lindy_Shirries) October 23, 2018
#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/Rlvo55rIn4
Why is Mom Angie blaming the mother? Why is she even asking the grandmother about the grandkids kanti whose kids are these?— Take me to the God's Window😊🤩 (@Ntombie_M502) October 23, 2018
The culture of delegating the parental responsibility to the grandparents must stop! #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/jeTNKvvbEH
Christianity beliefs killed a lot of our black families #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/EszMdS4ed6— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) October 23, 2018
The show's producers revealed after the episode that Elizabeth and Thembi were working on their relationship but Thembi has still not moved back home.
Thembi will also go back to school to study accounting, not hair and beauty.