PleaseStepIn | Is leaving your kids with their grandparents a good idea?

Popular reality show Please Step In once again sparked fierce debate on social media, after an argument between Thembi and her mother Elizabeth about who should be responsible if a child is in trouble or needs discipline.

Elizabeth wrote to the show to try get their help in mending the broken relationship between her and Thembi. Thembi has apparently been living her best life and left her kids with ugogo.

On top of that, she blamed much of her troubles on Elizabeth's behaviour while raising Thembie. While many on social media thought that Thembi had chosen men over her children.

This sparked a massive debate on social media about the impact a mother's behaviour can have on her own child's behaviour.

It also brought the topic of leaving children with grandparents and who are responsible for their behaviour.

Twitter was filled with memes weighing in on the situation.