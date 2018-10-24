TshisaLIVE

Twitter in a tizz over Cardi B's jabs to Nicki Minaj's army

Here's why Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are both on the trends list...

24 October 2018 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Cardi B threw shade at Nicki's fans.
Cardi B threw shade at Nicki's fans.
Image: Instagram/Cardi B

Cardi B is on a warpath after her latest single Money was leaked and had to be released two days earlier than expected, which led to the star addressing Nicki Minaj's fans in an Instagram video where she claimed she was sick and tired of them.

In the video, that has now gone viral Cardi suggested that Nicki and her fans were the reason behind the decision to push the release forward.

"We tried to retract it but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said.

Cardi B went on to take jabs at her rival's fans and claimed they were actually stanning when they pretended they weren't.

"They claim they hate me but they really love me because they be on my page before my fans. So clearly that seems like love to me, seems like you love me. So it's like, 'F*ck it.' I can't retract it I might as well put it out."

Nicki and Cardi have a long-standing feud that even saw them nearly come to blows at a New York Fashion Week after-party in September.

Fan have been pointing out subliminal shade from both rappers aimed at each other in their recent releases and are convinced they're bringing the US equivalent of the Cassper and AKA drama.

They once again took to social media to show their squad.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman is apparently taking legal action against Nicki Minaj for using a sample of Tracy's 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You despite being told she couldn't.

According to BBC a lawsuit has been filed over Nicki's track Sorry, which contains the sample in it, which the star apparently gave to a New York radio DJ to play without the sample clearing.

"This action is necessary to redress Maraj's disregard and willful infringement of Chapman's rights under the Copyright Act and to ensure that her misconduct is not repeated," the lawsuit against Nicki read.

It's a mess! Twitter thinks Beyoncé has picked a side in the Nicki vs Cardi beef

What do you think? Is Mrs Carter #TeamCardi or #TeamNicki?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cardi B's sister gets involved in Nicki Minaj feud: 'I don’t talk, I fight'

Sis is ready for action.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nicki Minaj breaks her silence on Cardi B fight

Nicki says she would never speak ill of another person's child.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Unathi shows off her banging bikini body in Zanzibar TshisaLIVE
  2. Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It was traumatic,' Tumi Masemola opens up about split with Mandla N TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed TshisaLIVE
  5. Skinny Sbu’s mom gave him a talking to after 'arrogant' TV interview TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X