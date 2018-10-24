Twitter in a tizz over Cardi B's jabs to Nicki Minaj's army
Here's why Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are both on the trends list...
Cardi B is on a warpath after her latest single Money was leaked and had to be released two days earlier than expected, which led to the star addressing Nicki Minaj's fans in an Instagram video where she claimed she was sick and tired of them.
In the video, that has now gone viral Cardi suggested that Nicki and her fans were the reason behind the decision to push the release forward.
"We tried to retract it but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said.
Cardi B talks about Nicki Minaj’s fans (the Barbz) on Instagram live: “They claim to hate me but they really love me because they be on my page before my fans.” pic.twitter.com/ZSXatJD5dm— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2018
Cardi B went on to take jabs at her rival's fans and claimed they were actually stanning when they pretended they weren't.
"They claim they hate me but they really love me because they be on my page before my fans. So clearly that seems like love to me, seems like you love me. So it's like, 'F*ck it.' I can't retract it I might as well put it out."
Nicki and Cardi have a long-standing feud that even saw them nearly come to blows at a New York Fashion Week after-party in September.
Fan have been pointing out subliminal shade from both rappers aimed at each other in their recent releases and are convinced they're bringing the US equivalent of the Cassper and AKA drama.
They once again took to social media to show their squad.
Cardi B is sooo overrated. She’s mannerless, she’s rude, and sorry for telling the truth but she lacks talent. I’m not used to « hating » like that but shiiit, Cardi B DOES NOT deserve the success and power she’s getting right now. Nicki Minaj is waaay better. #JustMyOpinion 🤭 pic.twitter.com/f1PFHj8T6A— ❝ 𝕋 𝔼 𝕌 𝔸 ❞ (@TeuaKanui) October 24, 2018
The Barbz focus should be on @NICKIMINAJ and the BardiGang focus should be on @iamcardib period am sick and tired of both sides going at it this is why Nicki and Cardi have beef to begin with can both sides focus on their respect artist and stop this foolishness #BelieveThat— ShaneTheBest (@ShaneTheBest) October 24, 2018
Them: “Cardi B is so much better than Nicki”— McKenzie James Zipperian (@offcalmjz) October 24, 2018
Me: https://t.co/Kn7eAIa1W5
Don't get me wrong Cardi is talented and she has good content but she isnt as lyrically creative as Nicki .... 2 different lyricalist and maybe genre I guess 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️👑👑 pic.twitter.com/SCre3RNKds— ∂ є ѕ т ι и у 🕉️💫 (@DeStinyyFrazier) October 24, 2018
Nicki Minaj fans listening to the new Cardi B single like pic.twitter.com/mjXiLu7qr7— Vybhav Jagannath (@VybhavJ) October 24, 2018
Until Cardi can do ANYTHING without bringing up Nicki or Nic being mentioned.. drop music, interviews, live videos, etc.. she can go pic.twitter.com/ypCDlJ4nvD— Kordei King👑 (@CallMe_Sire) October 24, 2018
Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman is apparently taking legal action against Nicki Minaj for using a sample of Tracy's 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You despite being told she couldn't.
According to BBC a lawsuit has been filed over Nicki's track Sorry, which contains the sample in it, which the star apparently gave to a New York radio DJ to play without the sample clearing.
"This action is necessary to redress Maraj's disregard and willful infringement of Chapman's rights under the Copyright Act and to ensure that her misconduct is not repeated," the lawsuit against Nicki read.