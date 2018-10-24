Vogue apologises for putting Kendall Jenner in an afro amidst backlash
US publication Vogue has apologised for an image they posted of Kendall Jenner sporting what many thought was an afro after they were accused of cultural appropriation.
The publication posted these two offensive snaps on their Instagram account a few days ago, featuring the reality star with a fluffed out hairstyle that many on social media believed was meant to resemble an afro.
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years and 150 finalists later, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize has created global stars, local heroes, a must-watch New York Fashion Week, and, most important, a true sense of community among designers of all ages and backgrounds—all with differing aesthetic and commercial aspirations—who communicate, collaborate, and essentially care for one another through the fun and not-so-fun times. Laura Vassar Brock—one of the founders of 2016 #CVFF winner Brock Collection—says, “We spoke to a few friends who had gone through it, and they all said the same thing: that the Fashion Fund is a life-changing experience. And indeed it was!” Tap the link in our bio to learn more. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
View this post on Instagram
15 years ago, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was created to make the American fashion community more caring, more creative, more conscionable. Tap the link in our bio for a look back at the prize that changed American style. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
The images went viral on Wednesday as social media users flooded TLs with criticism of the star and the photoshoot.
“Why did 'Vogue' put Kendall Jenner in an Afro instead of hiring a black model?”— Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) October 24, 2018
Shocking that nobody at #Vogue thought this is NOT ok. Afros are vilified but ok for a white woman to have one?#KendallJenner #WhiteIsNotAlwaysRight#casualracism #race https://t.co/AUR7oXBVxW
Kendall Jenner and Vogue are criminal for styling her hair into an afro, literally shaking with anger on the train due to this disgusting case of cultural appropriation... /s— Harry (@HarryGoldd) October 24, 2018
Damn.. they got Kendall Jenner again with this Vogue thing. Idk wether to feel bad for her or feel a way because she should’ve known what was coming. The Kardashians have had too many black folks close to them for this one.. 🙇🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/SkPQTNBjzr— An Anpanman Named Dezzy (@dezzymarch) October 24, 2018
You’re going to tell me that not ONE single person who works at Vogue thought… Maybe we SHOULDNT put white ass Kendall Jenner’s hair in an afro and call it fashion— kay (@eastcoastlwt) October 24, 2018
Others said the internet was making a mountain out of a molehill and were too deep in their feels to see it was just a really old hairstyle.
Why the hell are they apologizing?— michelle moore❌ (@weda_101) October 24, 2018
They didn't apologize to White women when they used a Black model with blonde hair, (Chanel Iman)🤔 This s**t gettn stupid😡
Vogue Magazine Catches Backlash for Featuring Kendall Jenner in Afro https://t.co/uju8XBWnAY via @TMZ
This style has a closer resemblance to an unkempt crotch than an afro. It does ,however, look fantastic with that dress. Redirect that hateful energy into love and help make this crazy world into a better place 💞#vogue #KendallJenner #historicfashion pic.twitter.com/cs5AYdWt5a— Nicholas Wolf♏🏳️🌈 (@MisterWolf7467) October 24, 2018
Really?!😐 I don’t see anything wrong with this my aunt had hair like this in the 80s. 🤨 Are we really becoming like this😳. Get a grip!!!! 😩😑🙄— Jenna 🦋 (@Jenna_Dhabalt) October 24, 2018
Vogue Magazine Catches Backlash for Featuring Kendall Jenner in Afro https://t.co/EgLolaD1C1 via @TMZ
The publication spoke to E! News about the motivation behind the shoot, explaining it was supposed to be part of a throwback-inspired theme.
"The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection and also the big hair of the '60s and the early '70s - that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras."
The magazine acknowledged that it could have been taken in the wrong way and apologised for any offence it caused.
"We apologise if it came across differently than intended and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it."
The controversy comes a year after Pepsi had to pull an advert they did with the star after it was accused of making fun of the Black Lives Matter social movement.
Kendall was shown in the advert stepping away from a modeling studio to join a crowd of young protesters who cheer as she hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer. The police officer then takes a sip and smiles.