TshisaLIVE

WATCH | HHP's top 5 greatest songs

Hip Hop Pantsula was the gift that kept giving where music was concerned!

24 October 2018 - 16:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
HHP has died.
HHP has died.
Image: Instagram/ HHP

HHP aka Jabba has gifted the world with numerous hits since his burst onto the scene with his debut album Introduction two decades ago.  

The hip-hop veteran's death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by well-known publicist and his wife Lerato Sengadi from the scene on Wednesday afternoon. 

Hip-hop star HHP has died

Details of HHP's death are sketchy at this stage
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Since HHP introduced himself to the hip-hop game and changed the whole scene with his uniquely vernac rap bars, there was no stopping the star whose catalogue is super impressive.

Trying to narrow down the list to a top 5 selection proved very difficult and some of his gems were left out but here are some of his biggest hits.

We're sure these tracks will send you down memory lane...

Tswaka

If you were not playing this song at top volume when it came out, you definitely missed out on a vibe. 

Music & Lights

HHP even had a whole American superstar, Amerie make a cameo in this music video.

Jabulani

This was a super corny move that only Jabba could make cool.

His real name is Jabulani, he remixed PJ Powers' Jabulani and it was a hit!

Bosso

Not only did this song become a national anthem and was used for multiple ads... Bosso ke mang literally become the 'it phrase'.

Harambe

Hands down one of the hottest rap songs to ever come out in SA. Plus the chorus issa sing along! It was a winner from the get go.

Hip-hop star HHP has died

Details of HHP's death are sketchy at this stage
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

WATCH | 3 touching & 'drop the mic' moments at ProKid's memorial

ProKid's memorial on Thursday was lit with tributes and performances.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

HHP: It’s so hard to watch injustice done to you

HHP has vented his frustration at the industry.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

HHP reflected on the life-changing ultimatum his son's birth gifted him

14 years ago HHP's son changed his life dramatically and he's shared that story.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Unathi shows off her banging bikini body in Zanzibar TshisaLIVE
  2. Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It was traumatic,' Tumi Masemola opens up about split with Mandla N TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She's too dark!' - Thando Thabethe’s Cosmopolitan mag cover slammed TshisaLIVE
  5. Skinny Sbu’s mom gave him a talking to after 'arrogant' TV interview TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X