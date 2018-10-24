WATCH | HHP's top 5 greatest songs

Since HHP introduced himself to the hip-hop game and changed the whole scene with his uniquely vernac rap bars, there was no stopping the star whose catalogue is super impressive.

Trying to narrow down the list to a top 5 selection proved very difficult and some of his gems were left out but here are some of his biggest hits.

We're sure these tracks will send you down memory lane...

Tswaka

If you were not playing this song at top volume when it came out, you definitely missed out on a vibe.