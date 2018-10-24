WATCH | The hip-hop community mourns HHP

Fans and the entire hip-hop community was plunged into a state of mourning ever since HHP aka Jabba's death was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Well-known publicist and HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi had earlier confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE.

HHP's friend and musician Khuli Chana spoke to TshisaLIVE shortly after visiting the hip-hop star's home to pay his respects.

"It is sad. It is the most heartbreaking thing. Everyone is there ... I just don't know how to paint a picture of everything. For me, it is just sadness. Unbelievable sadness."

HHP touched the lives of thousands of fans for two decades with hits like Bosso and Tswaka.