WATCH | The hip-hop community mourns HHP

24 October 2018 - 18:01 By Karishma Thakurdin
HHP's death is a huge loss to the hip-hop fraternity.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Fans and the entire hip-hop community was plunged into a state of mourning ever since HHP aka Jabba's death was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.  

Well-known publicist and HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi had earlier confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE. 

HHP's friend and musician Khuli Chana spoke to TshisaLIVE shortly after visiting the hip-hop star's home to pay his respects. 

"It is sad. It is the most heartbreaking thing. Everyone is there ... I just don't know how to paint a picture of everything. For me, it is just sadness. Unbelievable sadness."

HHP touched the lives of thousands of fans for two decades with hits like Bosso and Tswaka. 

South Africans took to Twitter on October 24 2018 to pay tribute to hip-hop star HHP as news of his death spread through the country. Details of his death were not yet clear. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

