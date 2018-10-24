WATCH | Zodwa clears the air on botox & facelift claims

Within minutes after Zodwa shared the picture, fans questioned what procedure she was undergoing.

Some suggested that Zodwa was getting injections for her weight, while others claimed she was sculpting her booty or other parts to look better on stage.

There were also dozens of fans who encouraged her not to go under the knife like other celebs because "you are perfect just the way you are."

In fact, the buzz became so great that Zodwa finally responded to the string of questions.

She explained that she had just got a vitamin and glutathione infusion and it was not that deep.

"Guys, I am not changing anything. Those were vitamins. Don't you guys know about taking vitamins and stuff. I'm home guys. I'm a new mother (to fluffy and pinkie cat).

She took aim at haters' obsession with her and how their criticism and constant worry about her body were just signs of how much they loved her.

"The whole time you are pretending you don't love me and I'm ugly meanwhile yáll love me."