DJ Cleo on HHP: If I knew it was our last convo, I would've spoken for two days straight

DJ Cleo has shared details of the last conversation he had with his friend and hip-hop star HHP last Friday, adding that he wished it never ended.

Cleo revealed that they planned to meet at HHP's Johannesburg home on Thursday - less than 24 hours after the hip-hop star's body was reportedly found in his bedroom by his helper on Wednesday.

In a conversation with TshisaLIVE just hours after HHP's death, an upset Cleo said his friend's death had left him feeling down and heartbroken.

He remembered the little calls they would have and how HHP would want to speak forever.