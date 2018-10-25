HHP death overshadows Mboweni's mid-term budget

If the country's most popular Google searches this week are anything to go by, then it's safe to say South Africans are more interested in entertainers than politicians.

When news of the death of hip-hop artist Jabulani Tsambo, known as HHP to fans, broke on Wednesday, not much else mattered online. Shocked fans frantically searched Google for confirmation of the Bosso Ke Mang hitmaker's passing over 100,000 times.

Meanwhile, Mboweni had his maiden medium-term budget statement on Wednesday, just 16 days after being appointed in the position. He replaced Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister earlier this month.

He started trending for quoting Charles Dickens...