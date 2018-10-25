HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi describes her pain through lyrics from Harambe

Well-known publicist and HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi has broken her social media silence with apt lyrics from the hip-hop star's track Harambe and Thandisa Mazwai's Nizalwa Ngobani.

HHP's family confirmed his death on Wednesday but asked for privacy as they come to terms with the loss.

A relative told TshisaLIVE outside HHP's home in Randpark Ridge that Lerato and other the close family members would not be speaking to the media in the wake of his death.

Lerato shared a series of tweets, which gave fans a glimpse of the heartbreak she must be going through.