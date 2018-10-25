HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi describes her pain through lyrics from Harambe
Well-known publicist and HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi has broken her social media silence with apt lyrics from the hip-hop star's track Harambe and Thandisa Mazwai's Nizalwa Ngobani.
HHP's family confirmed his death on Wednesday but asked for privacy as they come to terms with the loss.
A relative told TshisaLIVE outside HHP's home in Randpark Ridge that Lerato and other the close family members would not be speaking to the media in the wake of his death.
Lerato shared a series of tweets, which gave fans a glimpse of the heartbreak she must be going through.
The world changes. Revolutionaries Die. And the children forget. - @thandiswamazwai— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 25, 2018
Are the beautiful ones really dead? - @thandiswamazwai— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 25, 2018
I shoot faster than Trinity. I stand taller than Liberty— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 25, 2018
Sengadi also shared the cutest picture of HHP kissing her on Instagram on Thursday morning.
HHP's close friend Thabiso "Thasman" Tsotetsi told TshisaLIVE that his phone has been ringing the entire day and that with each call reality was sinking in.
"I don't know what I will miss the most about my friend cause with Jabba, its impossible to only miss 1 thing "- Thabiso “Thasman” Tsotetsi pic.twitter.com/0z6l6tOGIQ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 25, 2018