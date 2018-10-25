TshisaLIVE

HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi describes her pain through lyrics from Harambe

25 October 2018 - 14:21 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Sengadi and the rest of HHP's family are shattered by his death.
Lerato Sengadi and the rest of HHP's family are shattered by his death.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

Well-known publicist and HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi has broken her social media silence with apt lyrics from the hip-hop star's track Harambe and Thandisa Mazwai's Nizalwa Ngobani

HHP's family confirmed his death on Wednesday but asked for privacy as they come to terms with the loss. 

A relative told TshisaLIVE outside HHP's home in Randpark Ridge that Lerato and other  the close family members would not be speaking to the media in the wake of his death. 

Lerato shared a series of tweets, which gave fans a glimpse of the heartbreak she must be going through. 

Sengadi also shared the cutest picture of HHP kissing her on Instagram on Thursday morning. 

View this post on Instagram

👑🖤

A post shared by Lerato Sengadi (@leratolicious1) on

HHP's close friend  Thabiso "Thasman" Tsotetsi told TshisaLIVE that his phone has been ringing the entire day and that with each call reality was sinking in.

READ MORE: 

LISTEN | HHP: My biggest fear is dying inadequate

"He said that there is nothing that anyone can say to get through to someone struggling with depression," HHP said.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'Unbelievable sadness': hip-hop star HHP has died

Fans and friends visit late hip-hop star's home to pay their respects
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

HHP death overshadows Mboweni's mid-term budget

Mzansi is in mourning...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'I'm depressed, I'm losing it'- HHP's heart-wrenching words in his final hours

The star's lifeless body was reportedly discovered in his bedroom by his helper.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

DJ Cleo on HHP: If I knew it was our last convo, I would've spoken for two days straight

DJ Cleo has been left heartbroken by HHP's death.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Katlego Danke: I didn’t want to see my own image, even when getting dressed TshisaLIVE
  2. He banna! So this Cassper vs A-Reece beef... issa really a thing? TshisaLIVE
  3. Life goes on for Liesl Laurie & Proverb amidst breakup reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Seputla Sebogodi's proud over how his son handles life in the limelight TshisaLIVE
  5. Simphiwe Dana addresses tweeps questions over her activism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X