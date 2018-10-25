'I'm depressed, I'm losing it'- HHP's heart-wrenching words in his final hours

Those close to hip-hop star Jabulani Tsambo fondly known as HHP have reportedly detailed how he spoke about feelings of hopelessness and how he felt his life was spiraling out of control in the days before his death.

The star died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday with well-known publicist and HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi confirming his death to TshisaLIVE from the scene. "Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.

According to Sowetan the hip-hop veteran is suspected to have taken his own life and that his body was discovered in his bedroom by his helper. The paper states that in HHP's last few hours he had spoken of how he was "losing it".

"I'm depressed. I'm going out of control. I'm losing it," he apparently said before taking his last bow.

HHP's longtime producer Thabiso Thasman Tsotetsi told the paper he was shocked to see his close friend's lifeless body on the bedroom floor but would not confirm whether the star committed suicide.

Tsambo family spokesperson Edgar Makgeledise told TshisaLIVE he could not comment on the details around HHP's death until an autopsy had been concluded.

"We cannot speak about the cause of death. We will await the results of the post-mortem and then comment on this."