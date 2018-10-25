TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | HHP: My biggest fear is dying inadequate

25 October 2018 - 11:40 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP died on Wednesday but spoke of death several months before.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mohau Mofokeng

As fans and those close to HHP grapple to come to terms with his death, a prophetic interview where the hip-hop star opened up about his fears of dying without fulfilling his purpose just months before has resurfaced. 

The musician, who died on Wednesday at his Johannesburg home spoke to DJ Fresh on Metro FM earlier this year about his life and attempt to break back into the spotlight.

When asked by DJ Fresh about what he feared the most, HHP gave a near-poetic sermon on death and his purpose in life.

"My biggest fear is dying inadequate, dying not having done what I need to do. I have thought to myself...I realised that I have a calling and I need to reach that."

The motswako rapper then quoted his close friend ProKid, who died just a few months after the interview, leaving HHP in deep shock and sadness.

"Right now, every day I wake up and I'm like: 'People aren't ready for this new Jabba'. My prayer is; 'God, you kept me alive. Please keep me alive because it will be sad for me to stop before I let people not knowing what's up."

Cava the full interview below where HHP talks about his previous suicide attempts:

Just two months ago HHP took to Instagram to speak about the frustrations of the industry and how he had been struggling to release his latest album.

He gave fans a glimpse of his state of mind. 

"I’m finding the most challenging scripture in the Bible for me, to be Luke 6: 27-30. 'But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you...Lately I speak my mind at any occasion; but somehow this scripture muzzles me. It tells me the battle isn’t mine to begin with. It’s so hard to watch injustice done to you." 

READ MORE:

'I'm depressed, I'm losing it'- HHP's heart-wrenching words in his final hours

The star's lifeless body was reportedly discovered in his bedroom by his helper.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'Unbelievable sadness': hip-hop star HHP has died

Fans and friends visit late hip-hop star's home to pay their respects
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

This has to be the saddest day of my life- Khuli Chana devastated by HHP's death

Khuli Chana says that things were starting to look up for HHP and those close to him were hopeful of him being able to overcome his 'dark space'
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

HHP death overshadows Mboweni's mid-term budget

Mzansi is in mourning...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

