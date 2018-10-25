This has to be the saddest day of my life- Khuli Chana devastated by HHP's death

Khuli Chana fought back tears and struggled to compose himself shortly after learning about his friend and hip-hop star HHP's death.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after leaving HHP's house on Wednesday an emotional Khuli said those close to the star had gathered and were in deep mourning.

"It is sad. It is the most heartbreaking thing. Everyone is there...I just don't know how to paint a picture of everything. For me, it is just sadness. Unbelievable sadness.

"This has to be the saddest day of my life. HHP had this vision that we would become successful. He was the most selfless person I had ever met. Everything I learnt, especially on how to move and treat people, I learnt from him. I learnt how to be humble from Jabba. He gave so much to see others succeed."