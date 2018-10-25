TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Brutus has Twitter in stitches with his comments about Trevor

25 October 2018 - 12:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Themba Ndaba plays the role of Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ The Queen

Malume Brutus remains undefeated! Just days after telling Trevor to run for the hills, he once again threatened the man with a gun if he betrays the family.

Trevor has been hanging around the Khoza house as his romance with Kea blossoms but Brutus is always on guard.

During a brief chat with Harriet and Brutus about security hired to protect the family, Trevor and Kagiso once again committed to fighting Diamond.

Brutus was hilarious as he gave his two cents on the situation.

Fans were shooketh when malume pulled a gun on Trevor and told him not to double-cross the family.

Malume still doesn't trust Kamina and told Kagiso not to tell her any family secrets.

We wonder if he will listen, Brutus certainly doesn't think so.

The social media streets were packed with memes and posts reacting to Brutus's comments.

