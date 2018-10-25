WATCH | Brutus has Twitter in stitches with his comments about Trevor
Malume Brutus remains undefeated! Just days after telling Trevor to run for the hills, he once again threatened the man with a gun if he betrays the family.
Trevor has been hanging around the Khoza house as his romance with Kea blossoms but Brutus is always on guard.
During a brief chat with Harriet and Brutus about security hired to protect the family, Trevor and Kagiso once again committed to fighting Diamond.
Brutus was hilarious as he gave his two cents on the situation.
Bonna!😂— Thabo (@AlwaysThabo21) October 25, 2018
Kere There's No Character Who Has Beeeen Consistently Funny On The Tele Like #Brutus .
Catching Up On @TheQueen_Mzansi After A Night Shift @Connie_Ferguson @Shona_Ferguson @IAMTHEMBANDABA #uMalume#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/O5w7Co7GGu
Fans were shooketh when malume pulled a gun on Trevor and told him not to double-cross the family.
Malume still doesn't trust Kamina and told Kagiso not to tell her any family secrets.
We wonder if he will listen, Brutus certainly doesn't think so.
The social media streets were packed with memes and posts reacting to Brutus's comments.
😅😅😅😅Brutus... Haykhona... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EnbLnsFw7n— Ridovhona Tsanwani (@TsanwaniR) October 24, 2018
We All Need Uncles Like Brutus...— Saki SK (@012_REA_GP) October 24, 2018
😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ej9G7AXQAN
Brutus is right mo tlogele a tsamaye Kagiso, if only you knew what she's planning 🙆🏾♀️ #TheQueenMzansi— Wendy (@Monalisamawe) October 24, 2018
Why do i feel y'all tryna replace my nikka Shaka with Trevor? 💁 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/oD5SYAejfv— Eagle Tattoo💯 (@WengeSello) October 24, 2018
Diamond invoked the killer instinct in Bab’mcane Brutus... he gonna kill Jon-pi 🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/minCZv6XfK— Tim_Timu (@matimumarcus) October 24, 2018
Lolz😃 Brutus Mara were is Shaka I miss seeing them together 💑 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7DpbgK56oX— NoMsA 💞PrOmQuEeN💛 (@PROMISEMAFOJAN1) October 24, 2018