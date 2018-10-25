'What will summer be without Jabba?' - Here's why the star won Mzansi's heart

One of HHP's most popular lines, "What will summer be without Jabba?" has to now be remixed to "What would life be without Jabba?". And this is the saddest thing for hip-hop lovers to hear or say.

So soon after ProKid's death and just after commemorating what would have been Flabba's 41st birthday and Lebo Mathosa's 12-year death anniversary - it's all too much to deal with.

In the wake of HHP's death on Wednesday, fans turned to the star's music and the story its told for two decades.

At the time when hip-hop was still heavily influenced, Jabba came in with rhymes that sounded like Setswana poetry on steroids and he put them on beats so good, you just couldn't ignore him.

“Ke Mokone, make Tswana fashionable” – Music and Lights, Jabba (2007).

Through HHP, what is now called motswako/motsoako became mainstream and inspired the kind of hip-hop we could claim as our own. No one in the world could do what HHP did, at least not as good as he was doing it. So he effortlessly stood out.

From his debut album Introduction Jabba went on to reveal his essence as a man and as an artist. O mang? YBA 2 NW, Acceptance Speech, Dumela are just a few of the albums through which Mzansi and the world got to meet, learn about and grew to love the uncompromising Tswana man HHP was.

“Now I floss better, I never been scared of added a special ingredient so I mature better” – Born For This, Jabba, 2011.

But that wasn’t all. HHP was big… not just literally but also in personality. As tributes poured in after HHP died I related with almost everything that was being said about him, but someone said “SA hip-hop just lost the most likeable rapper we’ve ever had. A rapper who never let rap think he’s bigger than he was.”

That quote stuck with me. I’ll explain why.

The message that was being sent by rappers to fans at grassroots level was that it was all about being mean, egotistical and almost dangerous. Then along came HHP, who not only rapped mostly in Setswana but was also a big ol’ gentle giant who always inserted one or two funny lines in his rap just for swag.

“Ain’t nothing I’ve done that hasn’t left you le sa makale” – Harambe, Jabba (2010).

When HHP won the third season of the reality dance show Strictly Come Dancing along with his professional dance partner Hayley Bennett in 2007, his personality came through brightly.

HHP did the most on the dance floor and this chubby guy with a childish smile and bubbly personality etched his name in the hearts of Mzansi.

This is the HHP we all met and loved through the music. As a journalist, I am lucky enough to say I met the same HHP in person. A celebrity you wouldn’t be afraid to approach and ask for a selfie or even chat lyrics with him.

In HHP's last days, he revealed that he had been struggling with depression. This was “out of character” for the Jabba we knew. Because in the music, even though it was his escape, the fun and happy Jabba always came through. He did that for us, gave us joy and music to make happy memories to - even in his sadness.

That’s why this is heartbreaking because even though we knew he was struggling we thought he was winning the battle.

“A ke sa dibala go rusa, 11 years tla be sentse Jabba a di busa” – Tswaka by Jabba (2008).

After being in the industry for two decades Jabulani Tsambo aka Jabba aka HHP aka Hip Hop Pantsula has paved the way for so many great artists and gave us so much of his life in music. When HHP said he’s not scared of aging, it wasn’t only because he knew he was making timeless music, it was because he knew his influence.

Musicians like Cassper Nyovest and motswakolistas such as Khuli Chana have been mentored by HHP and have had the chance to drink from his well of knowledge for years. This will ensure motswako lives on. Just like HHP and his music will live on in our hearts.

But still the question remains: “What will summer be without Jabba?”