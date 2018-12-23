TshisaLIVE

HIDE! Junior De Rocka gets dragged for the silliest thing

He wanted to be motivational but ended up getting teased for the size of his head

23 December 2018 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Junior De Rocka's head became the main attraction.
Junior De Rocka's head became the main attraction.
Image: Via Junior De Rocka's Instagram

Poor Junior De Rocka was just flashing chains from a photoshoot and speaking motivation when he got dragged for the size of his head.

The muso took to Instagram this week to share a new resolution: to be happy, whatever comes his way.

It was all peace and love. There was no malice or offence. In other words, it was a good post.

But while there were those who were inspired by his post, others quickly noticed his head looking like a 'Dragon Ball Z' character.

The angle made his head abnormally large in the photo and fans were having a laugh.

"You might be juniorderocka but that head baba is SENIORderocka," wrote one user.

"Yessssss! Even if it takes carrying that head of yours my son, be happy," wrote another.

Fans roasted him more than Christmas dinner and soon it was concluded that it has to be photoshop.

Poor, Junior.

Junior de Rocka's princess is one and he posted the sweetest message to her

He also paid tribute to his baby mama, Ntando Duma.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

I saw a future with Junior, says Ntando Duma on split

A year after speculation that Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka had split while the TV star was expecting their first child, the star has broken her ...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Junior De Rocka recovering over ‘mystery’ leg injury

Musician Junior De Rocka has reassured fans that he is well and on the road to recovery after being admitted to hospital this week with bruising to ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi vs Lasizwe twar: That went from zero to hundred real quick TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa responds to HIV positive claims: Even if I am, it is mine & I'll ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  4. Why do women make excuses for cheating men? TshisaLIVE
  5. The best soap moment ever! The time Brutus pulled a 'Jesus' & resurrected! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X