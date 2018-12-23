HIDE! Junior De Rocka gets dragged for the silliest thing

It was all peace and love. There was no malice or offence. In other words, it was a good post.

But while there were those who were inspired by his post, others quickly noticed his head looking like a 'Dragon Ball Z' character.

The angle made his head abnormally large in the photo and fans were having a laugh.

"You might be juniorderocka but that head baba is SENIORderocka," wrote one user.

"Yessssss! Even if it takes carrying that head of yours my son, be happy," wrote another.

Fans roasted him more than Christmas dinner and soon it was concluded that it has to be photoshop.

Poor, Junior.