Simz Ngema, Ayanda Ncwane & Lerato Sengadi rise above tragedy

Trying to deal with the death of a loved one is difficult, so imagine trying to do it in front of the entire nation.

Simz Ngema, Ayanda Ncwane and Lerato Sengadi all have one thing in common - they tragically lost their husbands, who were loved by thousands of fans.

In the wake of tragedy these women also picked up the pieces with amazing strength and became a beacon of hope for other widows.

Simz Ngema

August marked one year since Simz Ngema's husband, Dumi Masilela was killed in a botched hijacking.

Even though it's been difficult for Simz to continue living without the love of her life, she's managed to continue Dumi's legacy with incredible strength.

Simz returned to acting by joining the cast of Isidingo and made Dumi's dream a reality by releasing his album on December 7.

On the day she completed Dumi's album, Simz said it was a difficult task but promised to continue making the dreams they shared a reality.

"Today is a difficult day but I choose to focus on the positive. I’ve finally finished Dumi’s album. It’s been a difficult journey but it’s done! Look out for album launch and release dates. #Uphushiwe is still out on iTunes and all digital platforms."

Simz added that she is committed to making Dumi's dreams come true because she also shared those dreams.

"For as long as I’m still alive, I will continue to make your dreams come true, only because they are mine too."

Ayanda Ncwane

December 5 marked two years since Ayanda's sweetheart and gospel star, Sfiso died after experiencing complications due to kidney failure.

Ayanda and Sfiso started Ncwane Communications a few years ago and despite naysayers, Ayanda has managed to continue running the company successfully.

In fact, Ayanda has become a well-respected entrepreneur and gave Mzansi one of the biggest 2018 gospel hits, Ehhe Moya Wam by Abathandwa.

Ayanda also published her debut book, For The Love of Sfiso Ncwane.

Lerato Sengadi

Even though its only been a few months since the hip-hop veteran HHP took his own life, his wife Lerato Sengadi's strength has been applauded.

In the days that followed HHP's death, Lerato became a symbol of hope for widows after she took her father-in-law to court and won.

HHP's father, Robert Tsambo refused to recognise Lerato as the star's customary wife and excluded her from all funeral arrangements. Lerato took Robert to court, where it was ruled that according to customary law, she and HHP did enter into a customary union.

She also bravely promised in front of the entire nation to always fight for what HHP wanted.