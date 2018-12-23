The cameraman is leadership: 5 DMF moments that had us shaking

There was a time when we watched popular Mzansi Magic dating reality show Date My Family for the contestants, but then the cameraman started zooming in on things that he or she really shouldn't and now we can't live without it.

The show has BEEN a staple of Sunday night TV (except when Idols SA is on) but things got to a whole new level in 2018 when several of the contestants and those close to them found themselves trending for everything from chewing with their mouth open to having unkept toes.

It seemed like every week the internet had found something to laugh about with help from the cameraman's lens.

Here are just five times the DMF cameraman rocked the show and had us rolling on the floor in laughter.

Damn! Dem shoes

Who can forget when Boitumelo was looking for love and won over the nation's heart.

While it was all going so well for the gent, the cameraman went rogue and gave a full body profile of a guest, including everything from dusty shoes to stained jeans.