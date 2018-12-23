TshisaLIVE

The cameraman is leadership: 5 DMF moments that had us shaking

23 December 2018 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Natasha 'Campbell Naomi's bestie Nathi was winning lives with his cameo on Date My Family, pity about the stockings.
There was a time when we watched popular Mzansi Magic dating reality show Date My Family for the contestants, but then the cameraman started zooming in on things that he or she really shouldn't and now we can't live without it.

The show has BEEN a staple of Sunday night TV (except when Idols SA is on) but things got to a whole new level in 2018 when several of the contestants and those close to them found themselves trending for everything from chewing with their mouth open to having unkept toes. 

It seemed like every week the internet had found something to laugh about with help from the cameraman's lens.

Here are just five times the DMF cameraman rocked the show and had us rolling on the floor in laughter.

Damn! Dem shoes

Who can forget when Boitumelo was looking for love and won over the nation's heart.

While it was all going so well for the gent, the cameraman went rogue and gave a full body profile of a guest, including everything from dusty shoes to stained jeans. 

Dem toes!

Or the sis who stopped the whole internet with her toes peeking out of fluffy slippers. 

Mind your step

Remember when "ratchet" Palesa gave everyone headaches with her shenanigans on the show and then nearly twisted her ankle when her high heels nearly gave in on her way to a date. 

Good times! 

Caps are weaves for guys

Bonga nearly had his chances on the show sabotaged by his friend who many thought she had the hots for. But the real chaos ensued when he took of his hat and the cameraman got into gear. 

Too many voshos

And that time Natasha 'Campbell Naomi' brought her bestie, Nathi on the show to add spice and advocate for a girlfriend allowance.

The only thing Twitter was interested in was finding out what happened to them stockings!

