WATCH | Cardi B's raunchy 'Money' video gets over 12,5m views in one day

Cardi B has never been known to be shy about her sexuality and her love for money, and she's not one to shy away from her life before she became a rapping sensation with the release of 'Bodak Yellow' in June 2017.

Well, her latest music offering is true to her style, because as she says, she 'was born to flex'.

'Money' is about Cardi's newfound wealth and the video mirrors the song's message with extravagant outfits and lavish living, while the rapper also pays homage to her former life as a stripper, as well as one of rap's most influential female rapper, Lil' Kim.

The flexible rapper displays her pole dancing skills, but switches roles to show off her maternal side, breastfeeding a doll in the place of her baby, Kulture.

Cardi is in the middle of a breakup with her husband and father to her baby, rapper Offset.