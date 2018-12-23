TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thando T really wants 'vengeance' on Housekeepers

Why is it that every week someone dies?

23 December 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe is the star of 'Housekeepers'.
Image: Supplied/ Mzansi Magic

If you thought Petronella was the most dangerous domestic worker in Mzansi with her sharp tongue and tendency to steal alcohol, you probs haven't met Thando Thabethe's character on Housekeepers.

Linda discovered that her mother was set to inherit everything from a woman's will but was framed. So she leaves the law firm she is working at to return as a domestic worker at the home of those in the centre of the crime to take vengeance.

The only thing is, it seems every week someone is dying.

The first week it was someone killed after sex, while the weeks that followed saw even more deaths until Linda's own mother was killed before she could prove her innocence.

Linda also lost a friend and even her baby brother, Mthoko. 

It was too much for peeps who took to Twitter every week to mourn a new death.

In the end, they wanted Linda to just walk away from all the pain and start a new life,  but she was determined to teach the Zwides a lesson.

