6 must-read articles about Inxeba

Controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound) made headlines in 2018 as it opened up the debate about the privacy of secret Xhosa traditions during the traditional ritual of ukwaluka - a Xhosa tradition into manhood.

The movie delves into some aspects of the tradition as told through the story line of two gay men.

Calls for the movie to be banned were made and threats were made to the actors, directors and other staff involved in the film.

Inxeba also received the same classification as hardcore porn and was withdrawn from movie houses - a decision that was later overturned.

As debate raged and actors were moved to a location after safety concerns, the film bagged numerous awards and got international recognition.

Here are six must-read articles about the film.