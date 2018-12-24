TshisaLIVE

6 must-read articles about Inxeba

24 December 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
Inxeba was one of the most talked about films of 2018.
Controversial film, Inxeba (The Wound) made headlines in 2018 as it opened up the debate about the privacy of secret Xhosa traditions during the traditional ritual of ukwaluka - a Xhosa tradition into manhood.

The movie delves into some aspects of the tradition as told through the story line of two gay men.

Calls for the movie to be banned were made and threats were made to the actors, directors and other staff involved in the film.

Inxeba also received the same classification as hardcore porn and was withdrawn from movie houses - a decision that was later overturned.

As debate raged and actors were moved to a location after safety concerns, the film bagged numerous awards and got international recognition. 

Here are six must-read articles about the film.

LIVE: Offensive? Censorship? Inxeba in court over X18 rating

An appeal against the X18 rating of Inxeba (The Wound) is being heard in the Pretoria High Court, with producers of the film arguing the rating ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Film board distances itself from Inxeba ruling

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has distanced itself from its Appeals Tribunal after the tribunal changed the rating of Inxeba (The Wound) to ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Nakhane visited the ghosts of his past ahead of new album

Nakhane, formerly known as Nakhane Touré, has been through a journey of self-discovery which took him from writing a book to acting in his first ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Being a proud gay person still seen as middle-class privilege - Inxeba director

"This is just not something that exists – this idea that you can be out and proud and fight for your rights at all costs."
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

And that makes 20! Inxeba stays winning with SAFTA prize

We have a winner!
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Elton John sings Nakhane's praises

South African singer and lead actor of Inxeba (The Wound) Nakhane Toure will appear on Elton John’s Rocket Hour radio show on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

