Here's what Ntsiki Mazwai's 2018 TL looked like in 8 threads

24 December 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai isn't shy to share her opinions.
Image: Via Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

If there's one thing that we've all seen and are sure of after this year, is that Ntsiki Mazwai is a conversation/dialogue/debate/fight starter.... depending on which side of her tweets you land on, of course!

The poet has made a name for herself on these social media streets. She represents different things to different people, which includes being the voice of the voiceless, the voice of the woke, a bully, a hater, a truth speaker, an agenda setter (or disrupter) among many (and we mean many) other things.

Here are 8 times Ntsiki's caused a tizz on Twitter with her views. 

1. THE 'BLACK EXCELLENCE' DEFENDER

While congratulatory messages poured in for Cassper Nyovest after he made his dream to #FillUpFNBStadium a reality, there were still a few naysayers. But Ntsiki was quick to make an example of one such hater, saying that Cassper must be celebrated.

The poet urged South Africans to celebrate Cassper's achievement as it was an achievement for the whole country.

2. THE ONE TO SLAM EXILED COMRADES

Ntsiki has never been shy to share her thoughts and during one fine day in 2018 she directed her focus to comrades who went into exile, saying they aren't worthy of preferential treatment.

The poet took to Twitter to question why freedom fighters, who sought refuge in neighbouring countries during apartheid seemingly got more credit than those who stayed and fought.

3. THE VICTIM OF "THE 'MEAN, PRETTY 'IT' GIRL" SQUAD

The battle between Ntsiki and Nomzamo on Somizi's Comedy Central Roast had everyone talking... for like the longest time!

The pair threw some jabs  at each other, in what was supposed to be a "friendly" comedy roast. They both took those jabs like there was no love lost between them and soon the internet was filled with suggestions that the pair may have some secret beef. 

Ntsiki added it to a long list of the "it" girls who think they are all that and then some and went on to use the roast as a "thing"... like over three months later, she was still on the subject.

4. THE FEMINIST AND DEFENDER OF QUEEN B

Even though Ntsiki and Bonang Matheba aren't exactly the best of friends, the musician came out to defend B when AKA went on the rampage to air their dirty laundry through his music and in several tweets. 

The rapper's tirade of disses started when a video of AKA dropping bars to a small group of fans went viral. In the wake of the fiasco, Ntsiki defended Bonang, saying that men in the industry 'used' B for the fame. 

5. THE ANTI "AMERICA IS GREATER THAN SA" ARTIST

Ever since it was announced that international stars including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Oprah and Usher (and a whole lot more) were headed to Mzansi for the Global Citizen Festival, which aimed to raise funds to alleviate extreme poverty, Ntsiki made her strong views known. 

Ntsiki was not impressed by the initiative, which also celebrated the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

Why?

She said she was not "looking forward to seeing my people grovel and act like idiots. Global Citizen in gonna show us low self-esteems."

6. THE 'PROUD' KASI GIRL

Ntsiki once again sparked fierce debate on social media, after she claimed that black people who were ashamed about living in a township or saw it as underprivileged were "broken" individuals.

The star, who is a strong advocate for black empowerment, took to social media at the time to speak about the stigmas of living in a township and questioned whether living in a white suburb was a sign of privilege.

7. THE 'TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH' NTSIKI

Ntsiki said that her brief stint studying in Grahamstown "saved" her life after it allowed her to return to the entertainment industry as an outsider looking into all its problems.

Reflecting on the industry, she told followers that when she came back from Grahamstown she could see the damage that alcohol and drugs had on the artistic community.

8. THE TOO COOL TO BE A REALITY STAR NTSIKI

Ntsiki has made it clear that she has no desire to turn her life into a reality show just for fame. 

In a string of tweets the poet revealed how she's been offered a reality show by a broadcaster for years but believes she's better suited to hosting a talk show. 

