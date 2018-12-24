TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago strangled after k-word altercation

24 December 2018 - 15:18 By Nico Gous
Lerato Kganyago.
Lerato Kganyago.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

“I’m not even angry, I’m just very disappointed.”

That is what Project Runway host Lerato Kganyago said after she was allegedly strangled inside a shop on Monday by another shopper after her domestic worker was allegedly called the k-word.

“As a country we still have a long way to go … No man has ever laid their hands on me ever in my life and this was the first time.”

At about 1pm on Monday, Kganyago was with her domestic worker at the Featherbrooke Village Shopping Centre in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, buying groceries at Pick 'n Pay when the incident happened.

Kganyago said they were standing in the middle of the aisle.

“She [her domestic worker] was standing in the way of the other lady. The other lady walked past and then she started swearing in Afrikaans and calling her the k-word.”

Kganyago confronted the woman.

“An altercation began and we started pointed fingers at each other. She pushed me. I pushed her. The next thing I know, I was being strangled by her husband.”

Another patron then pushed the man away.

“After that we carried on arguing and then they got taken out of the store. I just saw them being walked out of the store, but I don’t know if they got taken out by Pick n Pay staff or if they walked away themselves.”

Kganyago said Pick n Pay has since informed her they have footage of the incident and that she was going to the police station to lay charges.

