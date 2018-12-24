Lerato Kganyago strangled after k-word altercation
“I’m not even angry, I’m just very disappointed.”
That is what Project Runway host Lerato Kganyago said after she was allegedly strangled inside a shop on Monday by another shopper after her domestic worker was allegedly called the k-word.
“As a country we still have a long way to go … No man has ever laid their hands on me ever in my life and this was the first time.”
NO MAN HAS EVER LAID THEIR HANDS ON ME!!! @PicknPay EVER!! Your staff just let him walk away!!!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018
At about 1pm on Monday, Kganyago was with her domestic worker at the Featherbrooke Village Shopping Centre in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, buying groceries at Pick 'n Pay when the incident happened.
Kganyago said they were standing in the middle of the aisle.
“She [her domestic worker] was standing in the way of the other lady. The other lady walked past and then she started swearing in Afrikaans and calling her the k-word.”
I went to go buy HER Christmas groceries, like I always DO! I guess that justifies me getting strangled https://t.co/TG86Doq8Vu— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018
Kganyago confronted the woman.
“An altercation began and we started pointed fingers at each other. She pushed me. I pushed her. The next thing I know, I was being strangled by her husband.”
Another patron then pushed the man away.
This Afrikaans man put his hands around my neck in front of everyone @PicknPay I just want the FOOTAGE! I want that man arrested!!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 24, 2018
“After that we carried on arguing and then they got taken out of the store. I just saw them being walked out of the store, but I don’t know if they got taken out by Pick n Pay staff or if they walked away themselves.”
Kganyago said Pick n Pay has since informed her they have footage of the incident and that she was going to the police station to lay charges.