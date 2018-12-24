LGBTQ+ stand up | In 2018 these celebs owned their lanes!

In 2018 the LGBTQ+ community went through the most with things like correctional rape and murders. In Tanzania things got worse for the gay community but they also broke some barriers and secured some wins.

This here is a celebration of representation.

Below is a list of a few of the stars that have carried the rainbow flag with the pride it deserves. Not only shining like the stars they are but also highlighting some of the struggles they have faced in the industry because of their sexuality.

Khaya Dladla

Khaya Dladla is openly gay and also the popular character of GC on Uzalo.

"It's great fun playing GC but it has really been a lot of hard work. I am the complete opposite of him, I'm more reserved and I have a filter. Lots of people will think that it would be easy to play a gay man when I am gay, but I struggled to relate to the character at first and really had to do research and spend time with people like GC to get into the role fully," Khaya said.