Loyiso Gola is flourishing beyond SA: I did everything I could do in Mzansi

The comedian left Mzansi to live in London over a year ago and is now working on international shows and the UK local comedy scene.

"It is going very well. I have a number of TV specials and I am touring. I am touring Europe and America in the first half of 2019. Everything is going well," he told TshisaLIVE in a recent chat.

Loyiso said the decision to leave Mzansi came after he realised that staying here would have left him "frustrated and unfulfilled".

He said "it was like 'what the f*ck else can I do with this thing?'"

After achieving nearly everything there was to achieve in SA, Loyiso wanted to give himself a fresh challenge.

Despite his success overseas, Loyiso denies that he has "given up" on South Africa, like some on social media have suggested.

"What does it mean to give up on South Africa? No. I mean what could I possibly do next, besides go overseas?"

Loyiso recently filmed a new TV special with Netflix as part of their Comedians of the World series, alongside other South Africans Tumi Morake, Riaad Moosa and Loyiso Madinga.

The series, which hits the streaming service on January 1, 2019 will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages. It will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity.

Loyiso said he hoped local audiences watching the show would understand that they were part of a bigger audience.

"We need to stop seeing ourselves in isolation. We need to learn that we are part of a bigger community and that comedy binds us."