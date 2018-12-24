Mohale to Somizi: 'I can’t wait to become Mr Motaung Mhlongo'

As we prepare to usher in a new year, there's one thing that the whole of Mzansi is looking forward to - #Somhale's wedding!

So until the big day arrives, Somizi and Mohale are here serving love goals as usual.

Somgaga celebrated his birthday on Saturday and his bae had the sweetest message for him.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. You have been nothing but amazing. I just want you to know that your heart is safe with me, and I can’t wait to become Mr Motaung Mhlongo."

The lovebirds have also been celebrating in style in the Mother City.