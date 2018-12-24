TshisaLIVE

Mohale to Somizi: 'I can’t wait to become Mr Motaung Mhlongo'

24 December 2018 - 11:42 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi and Mohale are love goals on steroids.
Somizi and Mohale are love goals on steroids.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

As we prepare to usher in a new year, there's one thing that the whole of Mzansi is looking forward to - #Somhale's wedding! 

So until the big day arrives, Somizi and Mohale are here serving love goals as usual. 

Somgaga celebrated his birthday on Saturday and his bae had the sweetest message for him. 

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. You have been nothing but amazing. I just want you to know that your heart is safe with me, and I can’t wait to become Mr Motaung Mhlongo." 

The lovebirds have also been celebrating in style in the Mother City. 

Loyiso Gola is flourishing beyond SA: I did everything I could do in Mzansi

Just to prove his popularity, the star has got over a million views of his latest show in just over a week.
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Blaklez: Social rappers aren’t appreciated in the game

He claimed to have “brought consciousness into the mainstream” and said people often misunderstood the genre to think that in order to be conscious, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nomsa Buthelezi: Navigating the LGBTQ+ community has been a bit tricky, but I’m lucky to have Zandile

'I've had to learn a lot about who I am because the dynamics of my relationship are not what they used to be in the past,' Nomsa
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Year in review: That Uzalo double wedding that had DRAMA galore!

"Ku shadwa kanjani umakoti engakafiki?" by MaNgcobo, was an iconic moment
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi vs Lasizwe twar: That went from zero to hundred real quick TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa responds to HIV positive claims: Even if I am, it is mine & I'll ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  4. Why do women make excuses for cheating men? TshisaLIVE
  5. The best soap moment ever! The time Brutus pulled a 'Jesus' & resurrected! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X