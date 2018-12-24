Nomsa Buthelezi: Navigating the LGBTQ+ community has been a bit tricky, but I’m lucky to have Zandile
The LGBTQ+ gained a proud lesbian in OPW’s Nomsa Buthelezi who, after being afraid to reveal her sexuality for a long time, finally came out. But despite her public declaration of love for her lover Zandile Shezi, it still took her awhile to find her feet.
Nomsa told TshisaLIVE that along with dealing with the public reaction of her status, she had to get used to the new relationship dynamic. But lucky for her, love made it easier.
"I've had to learn a lot about who I am because the dynamics of my relationship are not what they used to be in the past.”
Nomsa explained that there were a lot of things that she had to learn about the community she’s now a part of.
"To be honest with you, I'm the happiest I have been, but as far as living as a lesbian and learning more about the LGBTQ+ community, it hasn't been nice or all pleasant. This community also has its negatives and I've even felt like the promiscuity is at a different level. It's bad. The amount of people ready to wreck other people's relationships is shocking.
"Also some lesbians, not all of them, exaggerate "manly" behaviour and really go out of their way to display power almost like man do which us very confusing and almost stereotypical.”
However, she emphasised that her Zandile is heaven sent and that she was hoping to spend her forever with her.
"My Zandile is very humble, one of the kindest women I know. She's my friend and she's calm and I really enjoy being with her. She doesn't try to make me feel somehow... She balances me out.”