Nomsa Buthelezi: Navigating the LGBTQ+ community has been a bit tricky, but I’m lucky to have Zandile

Nomsa explained that there were a lot of things that she had to learn about the community she’s now a part of.

"To be honest with you, I'm the happiest I have been, but as far as living as a lesbian and learning more about the LGBTQ+ community, it hasn't been nice or all pleasant. This community also has its negatives and I've even felt like the promiscuity is at a different level. It's bad. The amount of people ready to wreck other people's relationships is shocking.

"Also some lesbians, not all of them, exaggerate "manly" behaviour and really go out of their way to display power almost like man do which us very confusing and almost stereotypical.”

However, she emphasised that her Zandile is heaven sent and that she was hoping to spend her forever with her.

"My Zandile is very humble, one of the kindest women I know. She's my friend and she's calm and I really enjoy being with her. She doesn't try to make me feel somehow... She balances me out.”