TshisaLIVE

Picky guys & dodgy sniffer dogs – Here's why DMF was lit AF!

24 December 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tracy went looking for love on 'Date My Family'.
Tracy went looking for love on 'Date My Family'.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Even the festive cheer couldn't stop fans from rushing to their TV's on Sunday night for the latest episode of Date My Family, where viewers witnessed dating drama that was more messy than a train wreck.

Viewers were glued to their seats as 25-year-old Tracy went looking for love on the show and put the friends and family of three potential dates through their paces.

It was intense stuff, with things boiling over at points when she was accused of being a slay queen.

It sparked a massive debate online.

The guys Tracy met also got their fair share of shade with Twitter coming for everything from their attitude to their haircuts. 

It was a mess!

But the real star of the show seemed to be a dog that greeted Tracy during her date my giving her a young sniff.

The internet was soon filled with jokes about the dog being able to sniff out slay queens.

The cameraman is leadership: 5 DMF moments that had us shaking

The cameraman will never see heaven.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

#DMF | That date was intense AF & tweeps know why

Jongikhaya gave Twitter chills with all his "requirements" for his woman.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

DMF’s Kabelo has the perfect response to slay queens who just want a Vrr pha

Is Kabelo 'real AF' or just rude?
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi vs Lasizwe twar: That went from zero to hundred real quick TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa responds to HIV positive claims: Even if I am, it is mine & I'll ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  4. Why do women make excuses for cheating men? TshisaLIVE
  5. The best soap moment ever! The time Brutus pulled a 'Jesus' & resurrected! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X