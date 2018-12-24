Picky guys & dodgy sniffer dogs – Here's why DMF was lit AF!
Even the festive cheer couldn't stop fans from rushing to their TV's on Sunday night for the latest episode of Date My Family, where viewers witnessed dating drama that was more messy than a train wreck.
Viewers were glued to their seats as 25-year-old Tracy went looking for love on the show and put the friends and family of three potential dates through their paces.
It was intense stuff, with things boiling over at points when she was accused of being a slay queen.
It sparked a massive debate online.
Whatever I do, I will slay it. Yes. We have an ambitious Queen tonight on #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/OpKGE7lkCu— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) December 23, 2018
So someone who's all fashion and wears heels is a slay queen wow 😂😂😂😂 #DMFMzansi #DateMyFamily . pic.twitter.com/Ld35MnrNSS— Zinhle Tshabalala (@Zinhle_tshabala) December 23, 2018
You can be introverted and still be confident. Leave Tracey #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bksbsfk1Rb— Nonchalant T (@TidoMF2) December 23, 2018
U can't look good or take care of yourself anymore.... people will label u as a slay queen.😒😒#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/KGcf2iOgdh— Thabiso GQ...🔥🔥🔥 (@Thabisokale3) December 23, 2018
The guys Tracy met also got their fair share of shade with Twitter coming for everything from their attitude to their haircuts.
It was a mess!
Guy is a mood 😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/HW7xCggjvt— Kaylie (@Kaylen_Nkosi23) December 23, 2018
This guy looks like he just took off his weave #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7chlygpqmk— Suwilanji Siame (@Suwilanji1) December 23, 2018
Maara Bobby is out of control... wenzani ku Tracy? Futsek Bobby... #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mnfXovflhh— Solomzi Sivuyisiwe Walaza (@jesus_isblack) December 23, 2018
But the real star of the show seemed to be a dog that greeted Tracy during her date my giving her a young sniff.
The internet was soon filled with jokes about the dog being able to sniff out slay queens.
Mara this dog🙆🏽🙆🏽🙆🏽 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/WYocgtWPYz— Mapaseka Mokwele (@mapasekamokwele) December 23, 2018
What was the dog smelling there— Daddy ka 👑❤️othalia ❤️👑 (@luyolokheswa) December 23, 2018
😂😂🤣#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/gtu3Rw4U53
#DateMyFamily— Tebogo Matsepane (@TebogoMatsepan2) December 23, 2018
Let's talk about this dog, what was it sniffing vele 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/5NFdL128GV
Lets talk about The moment between Tracy n this DOG #DateMyFamily #DMF pic.twitter.com/BEPMR5OuBs— Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) December 23, 2018
#DateMyFamily Spoty lena ke fuck Boy🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/bD0qBdnbJi— SKY SKRAPER (@SkySkraperZA) December 23, 2018
Was I the only one who saw this dog sniffing this beautiful lady butt...? Like mhmm what’s for Dinner here 😂😂😂🤷🏻♂️ even the person being the camera zoomed in like WTF ..? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/TuIxV6ySWg— Maemu David Netshirembe (@MaemuDavid) December 23, 2018