TshisaLIVE

Year in review: Surprise pregnancies that left us shook

24 December 2018 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
Khabonina announced she had given birth but we didn't even know she was pregnant.
Khabonina announced she had given birth but we didn't even know she was pregnant.
Image: Instagram/Khabonina

Shuuu! Celebs can keep a lot private, but making sure that news of a bun in your oven goes undetected must take a lot of hard work. Here's some surprise announcements that gave us all kinds of baby feels.

Jessica Nkosi

After months of speculation Jessica Nkosi finally confirmed in June that she was preggers. She said she kept her pregnancy a secret because she wanted to experience the journey of motherhood without the spotlight for as long as possible. And she still managed to keep the birth a secret. In October she revealed she had given birth a month before to a baby girl.

Jessica Nkosi & Ntokozo Dlamini have welcomed their baby girl!

Jessica Nkosi and Ntokozo Dlamini's bundle of joy made her grand entry a month ago.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thembi Seete

Preggers at 40 and glowing like never before, Thembi Seete managed to keep her pregnancy a secret until the very end. She has still not publicly spoken about her baby in an interview, but has given clues into her journey on social media. "From carrying you for 9 months to giving birth and watching you grow into your own person, I had to be present enough," she wrote on Instagram.

Thembi Seete on baby joy: I want to be present enough to live every moment with you

Thembi said God has granted her a precious gift.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Lootlove

In October, Lootlove announced that she and bae Reason are expecting twins. The super private couple dubbed the babies 'hip and hop' and ever since confirming that there were two passengers on board, Loot has been sharing pics of her preggy belly.

Khabonina

The actress has got to take the cake with being able to keep the biggest secret about her baby. She stunned fans when she announced that she had given birth. Except nobody knew she was pregnant. Khabs joked that the signs were there, but most people were gobsmacked.

Surprise! Khabonina Qubeka announces the birth of her baby girl

Khabonina Qubeka managed to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight until now.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi vs Lasizwe twar: That went from zero to hundred real quick TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa responds to HIV positive claims: Even if I am, it is mine & I'll ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  4. Why do women make excuses for cheating men? TshisaLIVE
  5. The best soap moment ever! The time Brutus pulled a 'Jesus' & resurrected! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X