Year in review: Surprise pregnancies that left us shook

Shuuu! Celebs can keep a lot private, but making sure that news of a bun in your oven goes undetected must take a lot of hard work. Here's some surprise announcements that gave us all kinds of baby feels.

Jessica Nkosi

After months of speculation Jessica Nkosi finally confirmed in June that she was preggers. She said she kept her pregnancy a secret because she wanted to experience the journey of motherhood without the spotlight for as long as possible. And she still managed to keep the birth a secret. In October she revealed she had given birth a month before to a baby girl.