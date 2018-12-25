TshisaLIVE

Christmas is a double celebration for Penny Lebyane

25 December 2018 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Karishma Thakurdin
Penny Lebyane loves spending time with her family over the holidays.
TV personality Penny Lebyane feels blessed to have been born on Christmas day, which means it's a double celebration in her household. 

TshisaLIVE caught up with Penny to get the 411 on how the day is celebrated in her home. 

What’s the most expensive gift you’ve received?

As all moms would say. My kids are the most expensive gift I’ve ever received. 

Why is Christmas special to you? 

Besides the fact that it's also my birthday it's one of the holidays that encourages us to spend time with family and our loved ones. People go home and spend time with their loved ones it’s a reminder that we have family. 

What is on your Christmas lunch menu?

Chicken and greens are always there and lots and lots of desserts! 

What do you buy as the perfect stocking-filler?

Ag, those nice crackers just to get everyone excited about the mood. Well the stocking-filler thing is very American, I think here it doesn’t really work that way.  I think sweets for the kids, which they always look forward to and sweet messages. 

Out of ten, how fat do you feel after Christmas?

I never feel fat, I refuse to say I feel fat but I don’t know what that word is. LOL. 

