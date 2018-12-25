Mduduzi Mabaso loves Christmas because his queen slays in the kitchen

One of the reasons veteran actor Mduduzi Mabaso loves the festive season is because his wife is a real good cook and pulls out all the stops.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that his wife, Fatima has some mad skills in the kitchen and prepares a buffet feast fit for royalty on Christmas day.

Here's what else Mduduzi loves about this special time...

What’s the most expensive gift you’ve received?

Love because it conquers all.

Why is Christmas special to you?

I love the festive season because family members from all different parts of the country get together to spend quality time. When we were young we all grew up together but then life becomes so hectic and everyone goes their separate ways so it's nice to get together.

What is on your Christmas lunch menu?

I married a cook, so everything that you can think of - from cakes to dessert to whatever comes to mind, my wife can prepare it.

What do you buy as the perfect stocking-filler?

We're not really big on such things, we don't even plan a holiday. It just happens...depending on our budget. I only buy clothes for my children

Out of ten, how fat do you feel after Christmas?

I don’t feel fat cause I’m addicted to training, I feel guilty when I’m starting to eat. I know that the next day I will flush out everything that I have consumed.