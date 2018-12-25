Nasty C wants to inspire the world, but he's gonna start at home first

Anybody will tell you that Nasty C owned 2018, but for the young rapper it ain’t enough - he’s looking to change the world, one interaction at a time. He said he will start in his hometown through his label Tall Racks Records.

In addition to having dropped one of the best hip-hop albums of the year, Nasty C had a successful tour and launched his record label Tall Racks records.

"I always wanted to build a platform for myself and for other artists around me, because where we come from there's no easy access. Like resources for dreams such as ours. Like record labels or people to help you get you songs on radio and such.”

“We don't have a close source of inspiration to show us it's possible. That's why I make it a point to always go back home. I go to Durban to make sure that they see me. Right there living with them. A person who is like them, normal... so they can see that it’s just a matter of time and hard works that makes us different but we all able. They see me so much that they see themselves in me"