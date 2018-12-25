TshisaLIVE

Selbeyonce: Christmas brings love, unity & peace to people

25 December 2018 - 08:30 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Karishma Thakurdin
Selby "Selbeyonce" Mkhize wants to make more of an effort this year.
Ukhozi FM’s Selbeyonce loves the sense of unity, peace and happiness that the festive season brings to people who don't usually get along. 

Here's what the radio personality had to say about the day...

What’s the most expensive gift you’ve received?

I’ve never received any gift on Christmas day, nothing. It’s so sad and I’m a sad person , can you skip that question. 

 Why is Christmas special to you?

It’s special cause families come together, we get to see people next door who worked overseas, its community effort. Everyone gets along, even people who were not on speaking terms for the entire year gets along and they will be saying to each other happpyyyy! Christmas is about love, peace and unity. 

What is on your Christmas lunch menu?

I have no idea, I haven’t decided yet hence I don’t cook. 

What do you buy as the perfect stocking-filler?

I think the reason I never receive anything for Christmas is because I never bought anyone anything. So it is what it is. I’m going to make an effort this year, I swear,I’m gonna try. 

Out of ten, how fat do you feel after Christmas?

I’m fat the whole year so its doesn’t make a difference..LOL

