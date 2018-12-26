TVs favourite aunts & uncles

TV would be boring without the characters that keep us glued to the screen, from beautiful brides to sharp-tongued uncles.

2018 has seen some of the best moments in TV history as drama unfolded week after week to rival the political circus that was happening around it.

In the end, we wanted to close up the country in June already because the drama on and off screen was just too much.

Here are just some of the aunts and malumes of TV that contributed to the drama.

Goliath

The River's resident bad guy had people shaking with his big muscles and tendency to pull off heists and kidnap people for ransom.