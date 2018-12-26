Year in review: Sbahle Mpisane and her near-death car accident
Fitness fundi and TV star Sbahle Mpisane faced death in August after she was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Durban.
Paramedics had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue her from the wreckage and Sbahle spent weeks in hospital recovering.
Her father said that she opened her eyes a week after the accident and her first words were "I want my dad."
There has been a social media blackout about the state of her condition after her brother released a video of her on Instagram. A visibly weak and fragile Sbahle thanked fans for their support, but the video was later removed after the family said it was uploaded without their permission and because of the amount of trolling Sbahle received.
Then, much to fans' excitement, Sbahle was discharged from hospital in December and returned to social media.
Sbahle's boyfriend, Itu Khune labeled her being able to go home a "day of celebration".