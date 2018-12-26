TshisaLIVE

Year in review: Sbahle Mpisane and her near-death car accident

26 December 2018 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a near-fatal car crash in 2018.
Fitness fundi and TV star Sbahle Mpisane faced death in August after she was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Durban.

Paramedics had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue her from the wreckage and Sbahle spent weeks in hospital recovering.

Her father said that she opened her eyes a week after the accident and her first words were "I want my dad."

'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash

"For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time."
4 months ago

There has been a social media blackout about the state of her condition after her brother released a video of her on Instagram. A visibly weak and fragile Sbahle thanked fans for their support, but the video was later removed after the family said it was uploaded without their permission and because of the amount of trolling Sbahle received.

'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video

Sbahle Mpisane's family have come under fire for 'forcing' her to appear in the tocuhing video.
3 months ago

Then, much to fans' excitement, Sbahle was discharged from hospital in December and returned to social media.  

Sbahle's boyfriend, Itu Khune labeled her being able to go home a "day of celebration".  

Sbahle Mpisane released from hospital more than three months after horror crash

Itu Khune said it was a day of celebration as his queen returned home.
23 days ago

'I’m back!' – Sbahle breaks her silence after being discharged from hospital

You can expect a lot more of Sbahle Mpisane in the coming days. Yay!
21 days ago

