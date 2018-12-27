Ann Malinga remembers Robbie on the anniversary of his death

As the rest of the world celebrated the Christmas cheer, Robbie Malinga's family commemorated the anniversary of his death.

Robbie died on December 25, 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

While it has been difficult to deal with the loss of her husband, Ann has found strength for her children.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ann remembered the love of her life.

"25.12.2017, 365days later. Each day came with new strength I never knew I had & that turned me into the most colourful yet broken crayon. On God."

Ann and her two children are enjoying some quality time together in Dubai.