Lerato K hits back at questions over why black men didn't help her in alleged racial assault
'At what point did I ask for your help?'
TV and radio host Lerato Kganyago has stepped in to defuse a massive debate on the role of black men in protecting women after she was allegedly assaulted in a racial spat at a Pick n Pay store in Johannesburg on Monday.
Lerato was allegedly strangled by a white man after an altercation at the store. Lerato claimed that her domestic worker was allegedly called the K-word by a woman for apparently standing in the way of another shopper.
Lerato alleges that shortly after she and the woman got embroiled in a heated verbal exchange, the woman's husband allegedly started choking Lerato.
Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident Lerato said she had laid a charge with police and was on her way to view video footage so the man could be traced.
The incident has since sparked a debate on social media over whether black men in the shop should have stepped in and helped Lerato.
One Twitter user even went as far as to tell Lerato not to blame men for not protecting her.
We are enjoying our holidays sisi please let us be and please dont blame us black man for not rescuing u from ur white friends u always defend rather blame white males for not rescuing— Khaliphayo (@Khaliphayo) December 26, 2018
Lerato was fuming over the post and hit back hard at the critic and the idea that she needed saving.
At what point did I blame black men? At what point did I ask for help from YOU? Stompies from twitter will confuse you. I did what many women do, fight their OWN battles, to AVOID people like you, disappointment. I went into this alone, and I will go out of it alone ❤️ https://t.co/fY50imRrrX— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 26, 2018
While the incident continues to spark outrage, Pick n Pay has told TshisaLIVE that they would cooperate fully with police if needed.
"Everyone is welcome at Pick n Pay and we pride ourselves on providing a safe and friendly environment for all our customers. Sadly there are occasionally unfortunate incidents between customers.
"We intervene as quickly as possible to defuse them and cooperate fully with the police if and when they become involved," Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna said.