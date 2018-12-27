Lerato K hits back at questions over why black men didn't help her in alleged racial assault

TV and radio host Lerato Kganyago has stepped in to defuse a massive debate on the role of black men in protecting women after she was allegedly assaulted in a racial spat at a Pick n Pay store in Johannesburg on Monday.

Lerato was allegedly strangled by a white man after an altercation at the store. Lerato claimed that her domestic worker was allegedly called the K-word by a woman for apparently standing in the way of another shopper.

Lerato alleges that shortly after she and the woman got embroiled in a heated verbal exchange, the woman's husband allegedly started choking Lerato.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident Lerato said she had laid a charge with police and was on her way to view video footage so the man could be traced.

The incident has since sparked a debate on social media over whether black men in the shop should have stepped in and helped Lerato.

One Twitter user even went as far as to tell Lerato not to blame men for not protecting her.