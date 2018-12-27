TshisaLIVE

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's wedding pics nearly breaks the internet

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth apparently tied the knot earlier this month.
Image: John Shearer/Getty Images

US superstars Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have finally confirmed their marriage, by posting pictures of the big day, which have gone viral and accumulated millions of social media likes within hours. 

Speculation that the lovebirds secretly got married has been swirling for ages and the cat was finally let out the bag on Thursday when Miley posted a series of black-and-white photos of her and Liam on social media. 

One of the captions read: 12.23.18, leading many to believe it was the day they exchanged their vows.

According to the BBC, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friends and family.

The pics show Miley dressed in a gown designed by Vivienne Westwood and Liam dressed in a black suit and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The snaps accumulated over 5 million likes on social media each, only hours after being posted.

On Twitter the reaction was crazy!

TshisaLIVE
