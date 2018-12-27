WATCH | Mad about going back to work after Christmas? The Queen’s Petronella is too

The Queen’s Petronella left her boss fuming on Wednesday night’s episode of the popular drama, when they had a heated argument over having to work on the day after Christmas.

After chowing Christmas lunch and dinner, the last thing anyone wants to do is wake up early the next day for work.

Petronella was a trooper and went to work for Gracious, but ish got real very quick.

Gracious rounded on Petronella for a story and Sis Patty wasn’t impressed. She gave her boss a piece of her mind.