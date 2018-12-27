WATCH | Mad about going back to work after Christmas? The Queen’s Petronella is too
The Queen’s Petronella left her boss fuming on Wednesday night’s episode of the popular drama, when they had a heated argument over having to work on the day after Christmas.
After chowing Christmas lunch and dinner, the last thing anyone wants to do is wake up early the next day for work.
Petronella was a trooper and went to work for Gracious, but ish got real very quick.
Gracious rounded on Petronella for a story and Sis Patty wasn’t impressed. She gave her boss a piece of her mind.
Twitter was hysterical and had just the right memes.
Patronella should be in the backround of every conversation, her facial expressions and reactions are litt af! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MlUOLUi6AO— She_Is_King👑 (@KeabetsoeRM) December 26, 2018
Petronella for President for amalungelo waba sebenzi...CCMA we go!!! ✊😂 #Phambili #TheQueenMzansi— Helvia 🌍 Simvio (@HelviaZwane) December 26, 2018
Petronella is one employee who works by her own terms and conditions, comes to work when ever she wants and speak what ever she likes...😂😂😂— Viwe Mqu (@visual_mqushulu) December 26, 2018
Hayi Domestic workers mustn't watch #TheQueenMzansi otherwise we will be in trouble.
Also, since when did The Queen’s Zack become such a problem? He went from quiet to murderous real quick this week and even attempted to kill his bae, Vuysiwa.
Fans could hardly believe it and were torn between hating him and confusion.
#TheQueenMzansi so vele this is how Zach and V end? Kodwa yintoni le 😪 pic.twitter.com/Yegkkfnug8— cyclone.com_ (@Dineo_Motsepe_) December 26, 2018
Zack went from being the quite, logical guy to the guy who is now thinking of killing his fiance in the span of an episode??— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) December 26, 2018
NOOOO WAY!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/R8YS5B1CLs
Zack une stress shame #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/x9pTMZ9yxn— Selenophile☻ (@Moon_Goddess0) December 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Vuyi and Zack😢😢 a miracle is needed, how are they going to resolve this. ...They always say love overcome everything kodwa le🙏— Noma Zwane (@nomachiliza) December 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Bro, VUYISWA ALWAYS GETS KIDNAPPED— Broke Mansa Musa (@AthiBakana21) December 26, 2018
Nqoh!.. pic.twitter.com/dwlwYSUGAD