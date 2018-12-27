TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mad about going back to work after Christmas? The Queen’s Petronella is too

27 December 2018 - 09:43 By Kyle Zeeman
The Queen's Petronella wasn't too keen to head back to work.
Image: Via Twitter

The Queen’s Petronella left her boss fuming on Wednesday night’s episode of the popular drama, when they had a heated argument over having to work on the day after Christmas.

After chowing Christmas lunch and dinner, the last thing anyone wants to do is wake up early the next day for work.

Petronella was a trooper and went to work for Gracious, but ish got real very quick.

Gracious rounded on Petronella for a story and Sis Patty wasn’t impressed. She gave her boss a piece of her mind.

Twitter was hysterical and had just the right memes. 

Also, since when did The Queen’s Zack become such a problem? He went from quiet to murderous real quick this week and even attempted to kill his bae, Vuysiwa.

Fans could hardly believe it and were torn between hating him and confusion.

