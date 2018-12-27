Year in review: Who can forget Sjava and that BET win

2018 has been a lot for Mzansi, so it's easy to forget some of the good news when you're flooded by Guptas, presidents resigning and that Gigaba tape. You know what we mean!

But one moment that shouldn't be forgotten is Sjava and his BET win.

He walked away with the Viewers' Choice Best International Act award at the prestigious ceremony.

Wearing his trademark traditional gear, Sjava caused all kinds of waves with his speech.